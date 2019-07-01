BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

State employee killed in incident at Volk Field, Dept. of Military Affairs says

News

Final farewell for fallen Milwaukee police officer

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 04:30 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 04:30 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Family, friends and colleagues are giving a final farewell to a Milwaukee police officer killed in a crash with a suspected drunken driver.

Three days of mourning in keeping with the Hmong tradition ended Monday with a public funeral service for Kou Her at the Good Hope Center, procession to Graceland Cemetery and interment.

Her was killed June 18 while on his way home from his shift at the District 4 police station. The 27-year-old officer was remembered as upbeat and kind, easygoing and quick to laugh.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said Her played "a big role in closing that gap" between Hmong community members and officers.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration