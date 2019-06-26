Fighting the stigma, reducing the shame: Meet the local group helping veterans, public manage PTSD

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - As many as 70 percent of all Americans have experienced a traumatic event that can cause PTSD or PTSD-like symptoms. About 20 percent end up developing PTSD symptoms, making days like June 27, PTSD Awareness Day, so important.

What is PTSD?

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a psychiatric disorder that can occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat, rape, or a violent personal assault.

PTSD has been known by many names in the past, such as "shell shock" during the years of World War I and "combat fatigue" in World War II. But PTSD does not just happen to combat veterans. PTSD can happen in people of any ethnicity, nationality or culture, and any age.

What are the symptoms?

Suicidal thoughts are just one of the symptoms of PTSD, but they don't have to be that extreme. Irritability and depression are also signs fo PTSD, and they certainly should not be ignored.

Many people who are exposed to a traumatic event experience symptoms like those described above in the days following the event. For a person to be diagnosed with PTSD, however, symptoms last more than a month and often persist for months and sometimes years.

What should people do if they're experiencing symptoms?

First, anyone experiencing PTSD should know they are not alone. Psychiatrists, doctors, family, and friends can all provide valuable support. There are also local groups, including Dryhootch, for veterans in need of support. You can read more about their efforts here, or watch the video links in this article to hear from them.

How can other people, not experiencing symptoms, help?

When someone you care about suffers from PTSD, it can leave you feeling overwhelmed, scared, or even angry. Although PTSD is a disease, it's certainly not contagious, making it especially important to reach out to anyone battling it.

First, don't pressure that person into talking, but let them know you are ready and willing to listen if they want to.

Do "normal" things with your loved one. Help them keep their mind and body healthy by heading to a workout or grabbing something to eat; make sure the activity has nothing to do with what contributed to their PTSD.

Be patient. Recovery takes time.

