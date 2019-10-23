Fight breaks out at West Towne Mall food court; man with handgun among suspects

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to a fight and a person with a gun at the West Towne Mall food court Tuesday afternoon.

According to the incident report, officials were sent to the mall at 3:44 p.m., but all of the suspects involved in the fight including the armed suspect left the area before they arrived.

The suspects drove off in two separate vehicles. Officials said the suspects are believed to have known one another.

The fight was said to have started after a man chased another man into the mall's food court entrance. Police said an innocent bystander was caught in the middle of a fight.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the suspects appear to be black males in their early 20s and 30s. The two vehicles were a red mid-sized SUV and dark-colored sedan.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the fight can call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.

