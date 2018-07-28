Fight at downtown restaurant leaves one wounded, two people arrested
MADISON, Wis. - An altercation between two men at a restaurant on West Mifflin Street on Friday led to both of their arrests, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.
Officers responded to a report of a physical fight happening at the restaurant at 10:37 p.m between a 41-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, according to officials. One suspect had two puncture wounds on his neck and needed stitches.
Both men were arrested and taken to jail after receiving medical clearances. One of the men was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, trespass and bail-jumping. The other man who caused the stitches was arrested on suspicion of substantial battery and disorderly conduct while armed.
Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.
Local And Regional News
- Mars captivates southern sky through end of July
- Fight at downtown restaurant leaves one wounded, two people arrested
- Man charged in Milwaukee shooting plot released until trial
- Police searching for man who grabbed, robbed woman overnight near Woodman's parking lot
- Beloit fire caused nearly $385,000 in damages, officials say
- Wisconsin group fears Census miscount could cut funding