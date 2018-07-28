Fight at downtown restaurant leaves one wounded, two people arrested

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - An altercation between two men at a restaurant on West Mifflin Street on Friday led to both of their arrests, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

Officers responded to a report of a physical fight happening at the restaurant at 10:37 p.m between a 41-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, according to officials. One suspect had two puncture wounds on his neck and needed stitches.

Both men were arrested and taken to jail after receiving medical clearances. One of the men was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, trespass and bail-jumping. The other man who caused the stitches was arrested on suspicion of substantial battery and disorderly conduct while armed.