Fifth annual dog swim fundraiser for Stoughton Police Department's K-9 unit

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 06:57 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 10:21 AM CDT

STOUGHTON, Wis. - The Stoughton Police Department hosted its fifth annual dog swim fundraiser Saturday to raise money for the department's K-9 unit. 

SPD asked people to pay $10 per dog that they brought to Troll Beach to go swimming. 

The K-9 unit consists of Ole, who helps with narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension, according to Ole's trainer Chad O'Neil. 

"[Ole is] basically another member of our department," O'Neil said. 

All funds are donated to help support Ole and the dogs that will be trained in after his retirement. 

