Fifth annual dog swim fundraiser for Stoughton Police Department's K-9 unit

STOUGHTON, Wis. - The Stoughton Police Department hosted its fifth annual dog swim fundraiser Saturday to raise money for the department's K-9 unit.

SPD asked people to pay $10 per dog that they brought to Troll Beach to go swimming.

The K-9 unit consists of Ole, who helps with narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension, according to Ole's trainer Chad O'Neil.

"[Ole is] basically another member of our department," O'Neil said.

All funds are donated to help support Ole and the dogs that will be trained in after his retirement.

