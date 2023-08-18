FENNIMORE, Wis. -- All Fennimore high school athletic teams are under one-year probation by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, the Fennimore Community School District said Thursday.
Administrators said the sanction comes after current Fennimore wrestling student-athletes appeared in a poster advertising a summer camp that was put on by the Fennimore Wrestling Association. Administrators said they were made aware of the poster by the WIAA after it was posted on the FWA's social media accounts.
The FWA is a non-school organization, so by appearing in the poster the students violated the WIAA's rules on students-athletes providing endorsements or appearing in advertisement for profit-making events, items plans or services.
The district appealed the probation to the WIAA Board of Control during a hearing last week, arguing that the endorsement and advertising rules were confusing and misunderstood by district across the state and that Fennimore was being singled out. The district also argues that a one-year probation for every athlete did not fit the level of the violation.
However, the WIAA denied the appeal and placed all Fennimore high school athletes on probation through June 2024. That probation can be extended if more violations occur. The probation has no impact on Fennimore's participation in this year's athletic competitions, and all Fennimore students are still eligible to compete in WIAA events.
"District administration has worked closely in partnership with WIAA and we wish this hadn't been the outcome of the appeal," administrators said in a statement Thursday. "However, we will continue our close partnership and will work to educate our school community on WIAA rules."
The Golden Eagles are set to open the football season on Friday, hosting Iowa-Grant High School at 7 p.m.
