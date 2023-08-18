Fennimore athletics

FENNIMORE, Wis. -- All Fennimore high school athletic teams are under one-year probation by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, the Fennimore Community School District said Thursday.

Administrators said the sanction comes after current Fennimore wrestling student-athletes appeared in a poster advertising a summer camp that was put on by the Fennimore Wrestling Association. Administrators said they were made aware of the poster by the WIAA after it was posted on the FWA's social media accounts.