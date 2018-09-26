FEMA to do preliminary flood damage assessments in Sauk County Thursday

PHOTOS: Reedsburg houses damaged by flooding assessed, condemned Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

BARABOO, Wis. - Federal Emergency Management Agency crews will be in Sauk County Thursday assessing flood damage to home and businesses, according to a release from emergency management officials.

Home and business owners do not need to be present for FEMA to assess damage, according to the release. FEMA will not go inside homes, they will do an assessment from outside the structure.

These assessments are only preliminary, officials said. FEMA will not be going to all impacted homes in the county.

11 Photos

PHOTOS: Reedsburg under water as Baraboo River floods

“If we are given a presidential declaration, you will have to register with FEMA to begin the possible reimbursement process,” officials said in the release.

Anyone who has questions can call 608-355-3200.

15 Photos Flooding at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom