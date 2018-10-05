FEMA review estimates $37.2M in flood damages; Walker requests federal disaster declaration

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - According to FEMA's damage assessments following August and September's severe flooding across the state, over $37 million in damage was done, prompting a request for a federal disaster declaration from Gov. Scott Walker.

Walker sent a letter to President Donald Trump Thursday for Wisconsin counties damaged by flooding.

The request includes Adams, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Ozaukee, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties for both public assistance and individual assistance. He requested public assistance only for Iron County and individual assistance only for Columbia, Jefferson and Washington counties.

Last week, FEMA conducted damage assessments in the impacted areas, finding the cost of local government response and estimated damage totaling over $37.2 million. The review also found that 370 private homes were destroyed or suffered major damage, and 925 received minor damage.

If President Trump allows the federal disaster declaration, Wisconsin will become eligible for FEMA funds.