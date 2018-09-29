FEMA officials assess Wisconsin flood damage

MADISON, Wis. - Federal Emergency Management Agency officials continue to tour areas in Wisconsin that were hit by flooding and tornadoes in August.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that five FEMA teams are assessing damage to public infrastructure and homes in order to determine whether Wisconsin qualifies for federal disaster aid.

FEMA spokeswoman Pam Saulsby says the assistance process can be lengthy but the agency wants to ensure people have time to gather evidence of damage.

Wisconsin officials estimate there's more than $108 million in residential storm damage and $75 million in public infrastructure damage.

La Crosse County Emergency Management Director Keith Butler says he believes the state will meet FEMA's public assistance program requirement. He says he's unsure if the county will qualify for the agency's individual assistance program.

