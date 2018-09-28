FEMA assesses flood damages in Sauk County

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has spent the past couple of days assessing flood-damaged homes in Sauk County.

This comes just as Gov. Scott Walker announced $1 million in new flood relief assistance for the counties most impacted by the flooding. Those counties include Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iron, Jefferson, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Ozaukee, Richland, Sauk, Vernon and Washington.

"A lot of people here need a lot of help, so this is just that first step to get some federal aid in to assist the residents of our county," said Jeff Jelinek, Sauk County emergency management director. "There are many displaced families right now, either in hotels or living with family. That's just really going to justify what we sent in to the state to get this preliminary damage assessment to happen."

FEMA finished up their assessments Friday afternoon. Now, they will send their reports to the state, where the governor will review if the damages are severe enough to send as a FEMA request for a major disaster declaration.

"We can never bring them back to the way their homes and houses were before, but we can at least try to assist them through that process," Jelinek said.

Although the money will help, it won't be able to bring everyone back to normal.

Jelinek said the total damage estimates in Sauk County alone were around $8.7 million.

"It's sad. Very sad," Jelinek said. "I mean, I think about the residents in our county all the time. I talk to them all the time. I was just on the phone with a lady who got flooded out 10 years ago. They rebuilt, and now they're back to square one. And that's throughout the whole county. It's just sad."