Felony charges dismissed against man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. - A Dane County judge dismissed charges Wednesday against a Mount Horeb man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in March.

The court granted a request from the prosecutor to drop charges against 50-year-old Mathew Levin.

Levin was facing four felony charges, including strangulation, kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment.

According to a criminal complaint, Levin told a 25-year-old woman he would give her a ride home from a restaurant on Madison’s east side in March.

The woman said in the complaint she asked to be dropped off when Levin starting acting strangely. Levin refused, allegedly driving on the road’s shoulder at one point to get around vehicle at a traffic light so the woman would not be able to jump out of the vehicle.

Levin took the woman to the parking lot of his business in Monona where he assaulted her, according to the complaint.

The woman was able to escape when she convinced him to go to a gas station to get a condom, according to the complaint. She escaped while Levin was inside the Shell at 1220 East Broadway.

Police said officers found the woman’s clothing and condoms at Levin’s business. Levin was arrested a day after the initial incident.

All charges against Levin were dismissed in court Wednesday.