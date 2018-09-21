Federal law makes credit freezes free starting today

MADISON, Wis. - A new federal law going into effect today makes all credit freezes free and extends fraud alerts from 90 days to one year.

Putting a freeze on your credit restricts most access to your credit file, effectively locking out identity thieves who might try to open new accounts in your name. Prior to the law being passed, fees to put a freeze on your credit varied by state, and there were often fees to unfreeze the account.

The new law also allows parents and legal guardians to freeze the credit for children under the age of 16, preventing scammers from stealing the identities of children and using them to open new accounts. Wisconsin already had a law on the books allowing parents and guardians to create and immediately freeze a credit report for minors, but the new federal law makes freezing a child's credit possible nationwide.

Officials from Wisconsin's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection say they hope people in the state consider locking down their accounts.

"A freeze on your credit account is one of the strongest tools we have to protect against financial identity theft," DATCP Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection Michelle Reinen said in a press release.

The three major credit bureaus -- TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian -- were all required to create webpages to make it easier for people to request fraud alerts and credit freezes.

Those websites are:

If you don't want to freeze your credit, the new federal law also extends fraud alerts from 90 days to a year. Those alerts are a special message on a credit file that marks the consumer as a potential identity theft victim. If those alerts are on an account, businesses are required to to verify the identity of an applicant before issuing a line of credit.