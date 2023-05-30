Six years after an explosion at a Columbia County corn mill killed five employees and injured a dozen others, a federal case against the company that owns the facility continues to work its way through court.

CAMBRIA, Wis. -- Six years after an explosion at a Columbia County corn mill killed five employees and injured a dozen others, a federal case against the company that owns the facility continues to work its way through court.

An investigation found the May 31, 2017, explosion at Didion Milling in Cambria was caused by dust hazards created by the mill's operations, which could have been prevented if proper safety protocols were followed.

