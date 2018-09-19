Federal authorities investigating explosive devices
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Federal authorities are investigating two small explosions in New Berlin.
No one was hurt when explosive devices detonated along a road on Saturday and Monday. New Berlin police saw frayed electrical wire and gray smoke and called the Milwaukee County bomb squad. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.
ATF is offering a reward of $5,000 for information about who is responsible for the explosions.
