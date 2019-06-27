FCC experts to address robocalls during Wisconsin visit

Copyright 2019 CNN

DEFOREST, Wis. - Do you receive frequent robocalls? The Federal Communications Commission says these calls are the top complaint it receives

In Wisconsin, spoofed calls are often the start of an imposter scam, which is the No. 1 complaint to the FCC from the state.

This is why the agency is sending consumer education specialists to visit multiple Wisconsin communities this week.

The event passes through La Crosse, Tomah, DeForest and Portage. Speakers will talk about robocalls, spoofing, scam alerts and more.

Following is the schedule for the Wisconsin tour:

Thursday, June 27 at noon: Presentation at the Kupper Ratsch Senior Center in Tomah

Friday, June 28 at noon: Presentation at DeForest Senior Center

Friday, June 28 at 3 p.m.: Presentation at Portage Public Library

The FCC also provided these tips to avoid spoofing scams:

Don't answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, don't hang on, hang up immediately.

If you answer the phone and the caller -- or a recording -- asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.

Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with " Yes " or " No. "

Yes or No. Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother's maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.