MADISON, Wis. -- The FBI has released new, age-progressed photos of the final Sterling Hall bombing suspect who's evaded arrest for more than 50 years.
Leo Frederick Burt is one of four men who allegedly targeted the University of Wisconsin-Madison building in protest of the Vietnam War in 1970. The building housed an army mathematics research center at the time.
The explosion and subsequent fire killed a 33-year-old researcher Robert Fassnacht and injured four others. The bombing also caused an estimated $6 million in damage to the building and items inside.
According to the FBI, the bombing was the largest act of domestic terrorism in the U.S. prior to the Oklahoma City bombing 25 years later. Three of the four men involved were arrested and convicted, but Burt has evaded capture for decades.
Just over a week after the bombing, federal prosecutors indicted Burt on charges of sabotage, destruction of government property and conspiracy.
Burt, who would now be 73-years-old, is reportedly known to use the alias "Eugene Donald Fieldston" at times. He was born in Darby, Pennsylvania and is also known to have ties to New York, Boston, and Peterborough, Ontario, Canada.
According to the FBI's description, he had brown hair which may now be gray. He's believed to be 5'11" to 6' tall and weigh roughly 185 pounds. He may wear a moustache and beard and was known to wear his hair long in the back in the past. He may also wear glasses.
The FBI is offering $150,000 to anyone who has information about Burt that leads to his arrest.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.