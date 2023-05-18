Madison
BOSCOBEL, Wis. -- Two people are dead following what the Boscobel Police Department said appears to be a murder-suicide.
In a news release, Boscobel Police Chief Jaden McCullick said police were called to a home in Boscobel around 7 a.m. Thursday after getting a report that two people were believed to be dead inside.
When they got to the scene, police found a 32-year-old man and a 58-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds. The men were a father and son, the release said.
Police said the incident was isolated and that there is no threat to the community.
Further details, including the two mens' names, were not immediately available.
Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com.
