Father of Sandy Hook victim who sued conspiracy theorist awarded $450,000

Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - The father of a Sandy Hook victim who sued a local conspiracy theorist for emotional distress was awarded $450,000 Tuesday night.

Lenny Pozner, who has not allowed his face to be shown for fear of additional threats, lost his 6-year-old son, Noah, in the Sandy Hook massacre nearly seven years ago.

Pozner said James Fetzer's book, "Nobody Died at Sandy Hook," is defamatory and caused him to receive numerous threats.

The court had previously found three statements throughout the book that were deemed defamatory, but Tuesday's jury determined how much Pozner would receive in damages.

"It causes people to believe that I lied about my son's death, that my son didn't die and that I'm somehow doing that for some other reasons," Pozner said.

Fetzer's attorney said the author did not intend to incite violence or encourage anyone to threaten Pozner.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Pictured: James Fetzer

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Pictured: James Fetzer

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.