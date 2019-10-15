LIVE NOW

Father of Sandy Hook victim suing local conspiracy theorist for emotional distress

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 12:55 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 02:29 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Leonard Pozner, the father of 6-year-old Noah, who was one of the 26 people killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012, is suing conspiracy theorist James Fetzer for defamation. 

Fetzer, of Oregon, Wisconsin, wrote the book "Nobody Died at Sandy Hook."

In it, there are theories that claim Noah's death certificate is fake and Pozner is lying about him being dead. The court has found three of the book's statements to be defamatory.

Pozner claims he has post-traumatic stress disorder from those statements and the harassment he's received because of the book. 

“It said a lot of ugly things, and I felt like I needed to defend my son," said Pozner on the stand. 

A jury heard Tuesday morning from Pozner and Dr. Roy Lubit, a forensic psychiatrist.

Pozner spoke about Noah and the death threats he's received from people, including Lucy Richards. 

Richards was sentenced to prison in 2017 for leaving Pozner threatening voicemails, saying, "Death is coming to you real soon."

Pozner said his two daughters were with him when the voicemails began playing, and he was scared for their safety. 

He said he was "doing well" and continuing the grieving process until he was accused of being a fake and a fraud, which "changed everything."

Lubit testified that Pozner's mental state "went downhill after he was confronted by the denials that it happened."

Lubit said the actions of Fetzer and the allegations in his book led to various events, including threats to Pozner's life and harassment that caused PTSD. 

This is a developing story. The trial is scheduled to continue through Thursday. 

