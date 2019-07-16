Father, Madison College teacher who drowned saving kids remembered as 'real hero to many'

MADISON, Wis. - Colleagues at Madison Area Technical College are mourning longtime adult basic education instructor Kou Her.

"Today is an extremely difficult day for all of us," said Chris Vandall, the dean of the MATC School of Academic Advancement.

The 53-year-old father drowned on Saturday after swimming out to save his three children in the Wisconsin River. His children, all under age 9, were wearing life jackets and all got back to shore safely with their mother.

"It doesn't surprise me that Kou didn't hesitate to do what he needed to do to save his children. I'm saddened to think about how it must've been scary for him," said Vandall. "He was a real hero to many people."

For 29 years, Her worked with students who were trying to complete their high school education and get a GED diploma.

"He was the kind of person who came to work every day excited about the work that he did and truly committed to what was most important -- that's meeting student needs," said Vandall.

This accident is another example of the dangers of our rivers.

Grace Gordon, 14, died when her canoe capsized in the Yahara River in May and 11-year-old Jamison Owen Dean Miller was pulled under in the Wisconsin River last month.

Accidents happen every year, but Chief Warden Todd Schaller, of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said this summer is unique because we have high waters across the state and river currents are stronger.

"The currents in our river systems, even in normal water conditions, can be extremely strong. And looking from shore out onto the river system, you might not get a sense of how powerful that current is, and then you step into it and it quickly can sweep you off your feet," said Schaller.

He said most drowning accidents can be prevented by wearing a life jacket, but oftentimes people are overconfident in their swimming abilities.

"Even though you might be a swimmer, you took classes when you were a kid. You're familiar with the water, but being able to fight that current and get back to an area where you can stand up or not get pulled by the current is extremely difficult," said Schaller.

He hopes this heartbreaking tragedy can bring awareness to the risks of our waterways and the importance of wearing a life jacket.

Funeral arrangements for Kou Her:

Visitations: Friday, July 19, from 3-5 p.m. and Saturday, July 20, from 9-10 a.m.

Services: Friday, July 19 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 20, from 10-11:30 a.m.

Burial service: Saturday, July 20, at 12:30 p.m.

Funeral Home: Gunderson Funeral Home, 1150 Park Street, Oregon, WI 53575

Cemetery: Highland Memorial Gardens, 3054 County Road BB, Madison, WI 53718

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Kou Her Children's Memorial Fund at Summit Credit Union.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support his family.

