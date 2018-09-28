News

Father charged in crash that killed daughter, injured son

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 01:19 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 01:20 PM CDT

OSHKOSH, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged in Winnebago County with driving drunk and causing a crash that killed his 10-year-old daughter and injured his son.

A criminal complaint says Steven Brownell's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit to drive when he crashed his Mustang at a high rate of speed along Highway 45 Aug. 10.

WLUK-TV says Brownell is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in the death of Kherington Brownell. Thirteen-year-old Kage Brownell was injured, as was the defendant.

A criminal complaint says a witness estimated Brownell was going at least 100 mph when his car left the highway, became airborne and crashed in a cornfield. Court records do not list an attorney who could comment on Brownell's behalf.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration