Semi failed to stop at red light in fatal Rock County hit-and-run, officials say

Via RCSO

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A fatal hit-and-run crash hampered traffic on a Rock County highway Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 8 a.m. to a crash on Highway 11 at Interstate 90 in the diverging-diamond interchange.

The sheriff's office said someone died in the crash, and a vehicle fled the scene.

According to a news release, witnesses told deputies that a motorcycle was on the off ramp turning westbound onto Highway 11 when a westbound semi failed to stop at a red traffic signal and ran over the motorcyclist.

Officials said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a white Volvo sleeper tractor pulling a white trailer.

The Medical Examiner's Officer has scheduled an autopsy and will release the identity of the victim after notification of the family.

The sheriff's office is asking witnesses or anyone with information related to the crash to call the Rock County non-emergency number at 608-757-2244.

