Madison
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- The right two lanes of the westbound Beltline were blocked at Seminole Highway Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash. All lanes have since reopened.
Dane County dispatchers said a passerby reported a motorcycle crash just after 6:30 a.m. Multiple lanes were blocked near the scene of the crash.
Madison police confirmed that at least one person has died in the crash, however police did not provide any information on that person.
An investigation is ongoing.
All lanes of the Beltline reopened at around 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, however traffic was still significantly backed up for some time after the scene was cleared.
