Farmer in Columbia County gets trapped under hay bale

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF DEKORRA, Wis. - A farmer in Columbia County was trapped under a hay bale Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, police were dispatched at 2:04 p.m. after reports of a farm accident on County Highway V in the Town of Dekorra.

Officials said a 73-year-old man tried moving a large hay bale with a farm tractor and front-end loader when the bale fell backward onto the man. The tractor moved a short distance before running into a concrete wall.

Authorities said the man sat on the tractor and was pinned under the hay bale. Reports told dispatch that the man was not breathing and began to turn blue.

A sheriff's deputy later arrived to cut away the twine wrapped around the bale of hay and remove the weight that was on the man's chest.

Emergency personnel took the man to a hospital with injuries that were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.