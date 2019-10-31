Farm worker becomes trapped from waist down in 12-inch tube, suffers severe injuries, sheriff says

SYLVAN, Wis. - A farm worker suffered severe injuries Wednesday when he became trapped in a road culvert tube in Richland County, officials said.

Richland County Sheriff's Office said the department received a report of a man stuck in a culvert at 11:16 a.m. on County Road G just north of County Road E in Sylvan Township.

According to the report, the caller reporting the incident said a worker was assisting with pulling a large manure line through a road culvert tube when the incident happened. The line was being pulled by a tractor and the man was making sure the line went through the tube without getting caught. The man suddenly became entangled in the line and was pulled into the tube.

Officials said that because of the angle he was pulled in, he became stuck and was not able to be freed by workers at the scene.

Along with Richland County deputies and Viola EMS, the Richland Center Fire Department responded with a rescue truck and a technical rescue trailer. The Richland County Highway Department was also requested to bring an excavator, and Richland Center City Utilities brought in other specialized equipment.

Emergency workers found the 43-year-old man from Plain stuck in a 12-inch road tube up to his waist. After a short amount of time, the man was extricated from the tube, the sheriff's office said. He suffered severe injury to his legs and was taken by Viola EMS to Vernon Memorial Hospital.

According to the report, he was later transferred by Med Flight helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.

As of Thursday morning, the injured man was listed in critical but stable condition, an official said.

