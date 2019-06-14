Farm Report's Pam Jahnke appears on 'Manitowoc Minute'

Facebook: Charlie Berens

Pam Jahnke, who frequently appears on News 3 Now with her farm reports, appeared in a recent Manitowoc Minute with Charlie Behrens.

Jahnke, also known as the "Fabulous Farm Babe," hosts the "Farm Report" on WI Farm Report Radio.

In the episode of "Manitowoc Minute," the duo travel in a car together similar to "Carpool Karaoke" in what's called the "Carpool Craigslist Kicker."

Behrens and Jahnke discuss everything from Kwik Trip vs. BP to dairy farming and everything in between. Behrens repeatedly calls Jahnke, "the Oprah of Farm Broadcasting."

Take a look below at the full video.

Manitowoc Minute: Carpool Craigslist Kicker with Pam Jahnke Carpool Craigslist Kicker with Fabulous Farm Babe Posted by Charlie Berens on Friday, June 14, 2019

