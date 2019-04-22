Farm equipment sparks significant marsh fire in Fort Atkinson, officials say
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. - Crews are fighting a marsh fire in Jefferson County on Monday afternoon, fire officials said.
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department said crews are working to control a "significant" marsh fire in Fort Atkinson near Dorothy Carnes Park.
According to the fire department, the fire was sparked by farm equipment.
Several fire departments are at the scene, officials said.
