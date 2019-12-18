Farm Aid distributes more than $1 million in grants

Courtesy of Farm Aid Farm Aid President Willie Nelson

MADISON, Wis. - Farm Aid distributed a total of $1,005,898 in grants to farm families and 95 family farm, rural service and urban agriculture organizations, with $68,500 going to 10 programs in Wisconsin.

According to a release, Farm Aid prioritized organizations "working to address challenges created by the dominant industrial agricultural system, which has pushed family farmers to the brink of extinction."

Farm Aid also granted $224,100 to farm and ranch families who had devastation after flooding in the Midwest and Texas.

Farm Aid hosted its annual music and food festival at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy this past September.

Awardees include Alice's Garden Urban Farm in Milwaukee, Family Farm Defenders in Madison, Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee, Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in East Troy and Oneida Nation in Oneida.

"Thanks to generous supporters from across the country, Farm Aid's grants to grassroots farm and rural service groups will keep family farmers on the land," said Farm Aid president Willie Nelson. "Our goal is to create real change in our farm and food system, from the ground up. Farm Aid grantees strengthen family farmers, they build communities that can support each other in hard times, and they organize people to stand up and challenge corporate power in our food system."

