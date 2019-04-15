Fans cheer Milwaukee Bucks to first victory of the Eastern Conference playoffs

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Fans cheered the Milwaukee Bucks to their first victory of the NBA playoffs on Sunday.

“This going to happen,” said fan Gabriel Quintero. “We’re going to go all the way through, and we’re going to be champions this year. This is our year. Go Bucks!”

Snow kept many from getting ready for the game outside, but once inside Fiserv Forum, things heated up quickly, with Milwaukee more than doubling Detroit’s score by the end of the first quarter.

Bucks fans are taking advantage of the snow today. Game one against the Pistons is less than an hour away! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/STForKw0yH — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 14, 2019

It was a great performance to follow a year many fans followed closely.

“It was just a big crescendo,” said fan Alba Calderon. “The first game, you’re like, ‘Oh they’ve got it going on.’ Second, third game, and as they went through the season it got like, ‘Oh they are great.’”

Even outside of Milwaukee, fans didn’t miss seeing their favorites. The Nitty Gritty in Madison held a watch party at all three of its locations.

“(It’s) just a fun opportunity for the fans to be able to go out, if you can’t make it to the game in Milwaukee, to at least have a fun place to go and watch the game with family and friends,” said Michael Leto, the general manager of the Nitty Gritty.

Fans are hoping to see the Bucks replicate their Sunday performance on Wednesday when they take on the Detroit Pistons for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

