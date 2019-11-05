Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Family of Rock County farm accident victim say he was loving, could always make them laugh Family of Rock County farm accident victim say he was loving, could always make them laugh

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The family of the man involved in a Rock County farming accident early Tuesday morning identified him as 24-year-old Daniel DeRose Jr.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, DeRose was attempting to get out of a tractor when he slipped on a mud-covered ladder and was struck by the tractor's rear tires.

Captain Mark Thompson of the Rock County Sheriff's Office said ground conditions made it difficult for them to reach DeRose.

"It was quite a distance off the road and the fields were muddy," Thompson said. "I was told that a few of the emergency vehicles got stuck attempting to get to the victim."

On Tuesday, DeRose's family spoke to News 3 Now. In a note, his mother, Kami DeRose, thanked everyone who had contacted her family with well wishes.

"Daniel is a good man, who if anyone got to know him, loved him," she said. "He had a sense of humor and loved to tease his friends."

Capt. Thompson said his heart is with the DeRose family tonight.

"There is a human element to this," Thompson said. "A lot of people are affected by this beyond the members of the Sheriff’s Office. There’s family members and friends that are all affected by this."

Thompson said while an investigation remains open into the death, foul play is not suspected.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.