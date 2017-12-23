Family of Orfordville mother killed in crash thanks community for support

Family of Orfordville mother killed...

ORFORDVILLE, Wis. - Family members of a young mother killed in a car crash are thanking the Orfordville community and others for all the support they’ve received.

Melissa Whitten, 27, died in a car crash Nov. 16 in the town of Beloit. Her 5-month-old daughter, Vanessa, was in the pickup truck with her, but miraculously was not hurt. Melissa also left behind her husband, Ethan.

“The support that this town has for such a tragedy is amazing, really,” said Jame Vance, Ethan’s aunt. “To see a small community come together is amazing.”

Vance said the community stepped into action immediately after the tragedy. Her co-worker Jessi Butzler helped coordinate getting donations of breast milk for baby Vanessa.

“There was more milk than we could even pick up,” Vance said. “People were just, left and right, wanting to donate, which is amazing because I don’t know if everybody knows that breast milk is the best for a baby, but obviously when there’s no mom, there is a way, and this is the way we could continue to give her the nutrients that she needed.” Jessi Butzler

Butzler used Facebook to get the word out about needing breast milk donations, and the response came from far and wide. There’s now a special Facebook group called Whitten Baby Emergency Assistance Group to help coordinate donations. A second Facebook page was also created to coordinate donations from the Waukesha area.

“We had people calling from Iowa, from northern Wisconsin and somebody wanted to ship their milk from Michigan,” Butzler said. “There was just so much.”

She said La Leche League of Rock County helped provide breast milk and multiple freezers around the community are now packed with milk and baby food, including local day cares and the Whitten’s neighbors.

“Orfordville is absolutely amazing,” Vance said. “For being so small, it has such a big heart.”

Vance said many people who didn’t know her or the family also offered to help. Becky Strupp owns 100 Proof Design Co. in downtown Orfordville and offered to be a collection site for people to drop off donations for the Whitten family. Strupp said she had people drive from across the state to deliver donations.

“This is proving to us that there’s still good people in the world,” she said. “There’s still good people who will go out and help others who they don’t know, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Strupp also opened an account at the Farmers & Merchants Bank in Orfordville for people to donate money to the family. There’s another bank account open at the Bank of Edgerton.

“I don’t want anyone to forget about Ethan. I don’t want them to forget about Vanessa,” Strupp said. “It’s important that the community helps now, but it’s also important that in four or five months that we don’t forget that he might still need some help.”

Vance said the family has received numerous donations of clothes, baby food, pacifiers, blankets, towels, gift cards and money. She said many people also made meals to bring the family, including the Edgerton School District, Friends of Silverwood Park and neighbors.

The family honored Melissa by coordinating with the Janesville Farmers Market to sell her remaining produce at the winter market. Melissa and Ethan had bought a farm in Orfordville and Melissa had become a regular vendor at the market.

Vance said Vanessa, who is now 6 months old, has received a lot of support from Mercyhealth Hospital where she was born and taken after the car crash.

“So the people of Mercy Emergency Room here in Janesville, where Vanessa was taken, have adopted them as a family to have for Christmas,” Vance said. “So they’re putting together things that Ethan needs and Vanessa needs for their Christmas present.”

She said the hospital’s labor and delivery department also gave the Whitten family a gift basket for Christmas.

A GoFundMe page was set up that raised nearly $10,000. Vance said monetary donations will help Ethan pay for day care and medical bills.

She said the family is pretty well set for donations of breast milk and other baby items. She encourages people who are still interested in donating to drop off gas or grocery cards at 100 Proof Design Co. in Orfordville or Anew Insurance Agency in Edgerton.