MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man is on life support after a driver hit him in a crosswalk on the city's north side about a week ago. His family spoke with News 3 Now on Monday about how they're coping with the traumatic event.
The crash occurred on the corner of North Sherman and Commercial avenues last Monday. Steven Branch, 39, was struck while walking through the crosswalk. His family said he is suffering serious injuries, include a broken leg and brain trauma resulting in a coma.
"Hopefully any day now he wakes up," Branch's brother Preston Branch said.
Madison police tell News 3 Now they believe Branch had the right-of-way in the crosswalk when the accident took place.
Preston Branch said the life-altering event shocked his entire family, going on to say "it's so easy to think that you're speeding and going to be fine but like people walk."
Even though police believe Branch was not at fault, the family is focused on him and not the driver.
"We're just like focusing on, you know, seeing how my brother is going to recover and everything," Preston Branch said.
An online mapping resource from the Wisconsin Traffic Safety Commission shows that so far in 2023, 24 pedestrian crashes which led to injury or death have happened in Madison.
"Unfortunately, these types of accidents, they impact family members that live here," Preston Branch said.
In speaking with doctors, Branch's family was told the father of two will need constant 24/7 care if he pulls through. On Friday, Preston set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help out for when they hope he wakes up from the coma.
"Our family has lived here our whole lives, and, you know, when any type of tragedy strikes, everybody does want to help and it does show a lot," Preston Branch said.
The family said support from strangers so far has helped in a big way in the effort to cope. So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $5,000.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.