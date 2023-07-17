The family of the 39-year-old man struck last week by a vehicle is speaking out now asking for community support.

MADISON, Wis. --  A Madison man is on life support after a driver hit him in a crosswalk on the city's north side about a week ago. His family spoke with News 3 Now on Monday about how they're coping with the traumatic event. 

The crash occurred on the corner of North Sherman and Commercial avenues last Monday. Steven Branch, 39, was struck while walking through the crosswalk. His family said he is suffering serious injuries, include a broken leg and brain trauma resulting in a coma.