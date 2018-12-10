Family of 6 lost all belongings in weekend fire; fire dept. shares list of items needed

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

HOLLANDALE, Wis. - A fire department in Iowa County is asking for the public's help after a family lost all their belongings including Christmas gifts, in a fire Saturday morning.

The Hollandale Fire Department said a family of six has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home.

A single dad and 5 kids call this Hollandale house in Iowa Co. home. A fire over the weekend destroyed it while they were on vacation. For more on how to help, get ahold of the Hollandale fire dept. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/1lmQINvQfT — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) December 10, 2018

Officials said the Hollandale man and his five children will need to start over. In a post to Facebook, the fire department asked anyone who is able to and would like to help the family to do so by donating clothing, toys, Christmas gifts or money.

An account called the M Family Fund is set up through Farmers Savings Bank in Hollandale and Woodford State Bank in Blanchardville.

The youngest in the family, a boy, is in kindergarten. The two other boys in are in fourth grade. One girl is in second grade and the eldest is a fifth-grade girl, according to the report.

The fire department also provided a list of sizes for the family:

Boy tops size 5; bottoms 5; shoes 2

Girl tops size 8; bottoms 8; shoes 2

Boy tops size 18; bottoms 14 husky; shoes 5

Boy tops size 12; bottoms 12; shoes 5

Girl tops size 14-16; bottoms 14; shoes 8

Adult male tops XL; pants 34x32; shoes 10 (he also lost his coveralls for work)

The fire department shared a list of ideas for anyone who would like to purchase new items to replace Christmas gifts: Barbie items, PlayStation 4 and games, big-eyed stuffed animals, a Barbie house, baby dolls, Legos and movies.

"Thank you again to all the support for this family," the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

A storage unit has been donated to the family so they can start accepting donations of all sizes, officials said.

Donations can be dropped off at Hollandale Storage Unit No. B6, Hollandale Movers (also No. B6) at 403 State Street in Hollandale, or at Blanchard Hall at 206 S. Main St. in Blanchardville, fire officials said.

