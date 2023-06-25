The family of James Yoblonski led a search Sunday morning for the missing 13-year-old two weeks after he first disappeared.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

BARABOO, Wis. -- The family of James Yoblonski led a search Sunday morning for the missing 13-year-old two weeks after he first disappeared.

Dozens gathered to search near where Yoblonski is believed to be possibly living off the grid as a survivalist. Family and volunteers from the community combed through the woods looking for any clues as to where Yablonski might be.