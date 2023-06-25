BARABOO, Wis. -- The family of James Yoblonski led a search Sunday morning for the missing 13-year-old two weeks after he first disappeared.
Dozens gathered to search near where Yoblonski is believed to be possibly living off the grid as a survivalist. Family and volunteers from the community combed through the woods looking for any clues as to where Yablonski might be.
"Especially after this many days, you know, he could be anywhere, he could be hurt, you know, anything so your mind just kind of jumps from one scenario to another," said Yablonski's aunt Mary Wegner. "I just hope we find some evidence or some closure to this whole thing."
Wegner says she's helping with the search because she knows all too well what it's like to lose a child with no explanation.
"Thirty years ago actually, my daughter Laurie Depies disappeared up in the Menasha area," Wegner said. "At that time, I was so grief stricken I wasn't allowed to search or anything and so for me it's kind of a longing I've always had to be able to help to look so I just had to be here."
The search comes after the Sauk County Sheriff's department said they were shifting their focus to more targeted efforts out of fear that they could push Yoblonski into harsher, less familiar territory. They have asked the public to do the same, also concerned that someone could be hurt while traversing the difficult terrain.
When asked about the decision to search anyway, Yoblonski's father told News 3 Now the Sheriff can't stop them from looking, and he just wants to find his son no matter what it takes.
The family says they're not ready to give up the search any time soon and just want to see Yoblonski home again.
