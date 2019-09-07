Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Fall River School District superintendent abruptly fired; here's what we know Fall River School District superintendent abruptly fired; here's what we know

FALL RIVER, Wis. - Dr. Michael Garrow's contract and employment as Superintendent with the Fall River School District was suddenly terminated Wednesday after the school board voted 5-0 to make the decision.

Garrow has been the superintendent since August 2015.

Before that, he was the superintendent of the Wauzeka-Steuben School District. The interim superintendent there said Garrow left that position voluntarily.

According to the Fall River School Board's agenda and minutes, the board went into closed session for more than four hours on Aug.23 to discuss a letter that concerned Garrow's employment.

This Wednesday, Sept. 4, the board went into another closed session for 90 minutes to "consider dismissal or discipline of a public employee or investigation of charges against such person," according to the agenda.

After coming out of that closed session, Garrow was abruptly fired.

In a statement from school board President Keith Miller, Garrow's firing was "necessitated through matters brought to our attention that did not originate at the Fall River School District."

When asked who will take over Garrow's position, Miller wrote, "we are re-purposing some existing personnel who are in the district ... or we will go with an interim or move toward a full-time hiring effort."

Miller said parents, students and staff should not be concerned and that "we are confident and comforted that the Fall River School District has a great, seasoned and experienced team."

A meeting to discuss the next steps will take place Monday at 5 p.m. at the Fall River School District library.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.