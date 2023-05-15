Fall River home considered a total loss after fire Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email May 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FALL RIVER, Wis. -- A Fall River home is believed to be a total loss, Fall River Fire Department officials said Monday, following a fire Sunday afternoon.Emergency crews were called to the single-family home Sunday at around 4:20 p.m. for a report of smoke. Firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the home when they arrived.Everyone in the residence was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire from the outside before moving inside to complete the job.The cause of the fire is undetermined as of Monday afternoon.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Janesville woman arrested after kids found unattended in 'deplorable' living conditions NTSB to conduct safety investigation after crash that killed middle school girl 'I know what it is when I see it': Lawmaker speaks on obscene material bills on For the Record I-90/94 West back open from Camp Douglas to Oakdale after crash Longtime State Street retailer opens up about success and failure in a new book Latest News Wisconsin's budget forecast dips slightly, still projected to be near $7 billion surplus Janesville firefighters rescue bunny from storm drain Fall River home considered a total loss after fire Wisconsin environmental regulators settle wastewater lawsuit with large dairy farm Occupied home in SE Madison hit by bullet, police say; no injuries reported More News