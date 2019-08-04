F-35 environmental report identifies points of interest where noise can significantly increase

US Navy via CNN The US Marine Corps' stealth F-35B Lightening fighter jet could fly its first combat mission within days, according to several US defense officials.

MADISON, Wis. - The F-35 Environmental Impact Statement identified points of interest near Truax Field to measure how the possible noise increase of adding the planes will affect that establishment and nearby residences.

Images from draft EIS report from @SecAFOfficial shows how noise could increase in #Madison from F-35-- specifically an increase both north and south of the airport. #news3now pic.twitter.com/5ACQfk9u8Q — Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) August 1, 2019

Bashford United Methodist Church, located only 10 minutes from Truax Field, is a point of interested identified in the draft study. Amanda Stein, the pastor, says it's not the military jets that are interrupting worship, rather other types of planes.

"If I am speaking, I will often have to pause and just let it go by, not all that unlike someone coughing in the sanctuary or a baby crying," Stein said. "When you're trying to bring the people together and be all in one space and one moment and there is a small distraction like that, it can derail or distract what we are trying to do here."

Stein says she can't predict whether a potential noise increase from F-35 jets will cause problems in the sanctuary.

"It's hard to say until it happens," Stein said.

Church members say the jet noise is more bothersome at home.

