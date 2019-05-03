F-16 Northern Lightning exercise to cause evening airplane noise

28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs via CNN A US Air Force F-16 fighter similar to the one that crashed in Taiwan.

MADISON, Wis. - South Wisconsin residents may be able to hear the Wisconsin Air National Guard's Vok Field conducting evening training flights May 6 through 17.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, pilots in F-16 jets will conduct nighttime operations, taking off and landing until about 10 p.m. each night.

Officials said their flight path is designed to minimize noise to residents in the area. Adams, Dane, Columbia and Dodge counties are among the areas that could be impacted.

According to a news release, training flights usually take place during daylight hours, but nighttime operations must be completed as a part of the pilots' overall readiness.

