F-16 jet pilot training could increase airplane noise next 2 weeks, military officials say

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Madison residents may be able to hear the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard conducting evening training flights in the next two weeks, according to a news release.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs said training pilots in F-16 jets will conduct nighttime operations this week Monday through Thursday, taking off and landing until about 10 p.m. The flights usually take place during daylight hours, but nighttime operations must be completed as a part of the pilots' overall readiness.

The operations are also scheduled to take place next week, April 30-May 2.

Officials said that the flight paths are designed to minimize noise to residents in the area.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.