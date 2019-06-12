F-16 jet pilot training could increase airplane noise next 2 weeks, military officials say

28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs via CNN --

MADISON, Wis. - Madison residents may be able to hear the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard conducting evening training flights in the next two weeks, according to a news release.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs said pilots training in F-16 jets will conduct nighttime operations some days this week and next week. Takeoffs and landings could occur until about 11 p.m.

The additional flying is necessary because of training flights were canceled during the winter and early spring months due to adverse weather conditions, according to the release.

The operations are scheduled to take place Thursday through Friday and June 17-20.

Officials said the flight paths are designed to minimize noise for residents in the area.

