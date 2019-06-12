Explosion under investigation in Middleton, no danger to public, police say
MIDDLETON, Wis. - An explosion remains under investigation in Middleton.
First responders were called out to a home in the 7100 block of South Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an explosion inside a garage.
Officials say a 45-year-old man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after the explosion.
There is no danger to the public, according to Capt. Jeremy Geiszler with the Middleton Police Department.
South Avenue was reopened around 10 a.m.
A criminal investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time, Geiszler said.
