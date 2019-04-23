Explosion in lab sends 1 to hospital, MFD reports

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - One person is in a hospital after an explosion in a laboratory on the east side, according to authorities with the Madison Fire Department.

Crews responded to a report of a loud explosion in a laboratory at 3587 Anderson Street at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials said the explosion took place inside a laboratory hood and was contained.

Firefighters did not evacuate the building as part of the response. At this time, officials do not believe there is significant damage.

Paramedics transported one person to the hospital. The Madison Fire Department cleared the scene by 1:55 p.m.

