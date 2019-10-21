Exploring artifacts from historic, prehistoric periods at Native American Indian Artifact Show

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MONTICELLO, Wis. - At Monticello School on Sunday, 90 tables were filled with artifacts for the 40th Native American Indian Artifact Show.

The Badger State Archeological Society presented the community with historic and prehistoric artifacts. Some date back to 12,000 years, when people were hunting woolly mammoths.

"It's amazing just to see this stuff and just wonder, what did they use this for?" said Janet Gobeli, the show's host. "What did they kill with this? How did they survive with just these tools?"

Gobeli said she started hunting for artifacts when she was just 4 or 5 years old, and after continuing her passion, has been the host of the artifact show for nine years.

"(The show has) archeology that everyone's interested in," Gobeli said. "It's more in-depth than what you learn in school."

Visitors were able to purchase some artifacts, but others were just for show. Gobeli said all the artifacts were authentic.

People who believe they found an artifact themselves can bring it to the next show, where Gobeli said people will try to identify it and determine its worth. Badger State hosts four shows a year, but the next one in Monticello is scheduled for Oct. 18, 2020.

