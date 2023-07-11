MADISON, Wis. -- Three weather ingredients are needed for organized storms.
They are:
Fuel,
An exhaust system, and
A spark.
Fuel can come from heat and humidity. The “exhaust system” for thunderstorms is from strong winds higher up in the atmosphere, and the “spark,” or lift, for organized weather systems can come from a front, like a warm or cold front.
Unfortunately, one or more of these weather ingredients have been missing since late May, and this is why organized storm activity has been lacking across southern Wisconsin.
Humidity has lacked significantly this spring and early summer across southern Wisconsin, and dry air can actually cause advancing weather systems to evaporate.
Humid air is building south and west of the area, and it will be just close enough to help provide fuel for more organized shower and thunderstorm chances, but organized weather systems also tend to follow where the most moisture is and that is why the greater chances of heavier rainfall may set up along the Wisconsin/Illinois state line or to the south.
Much of May and early June were quiet, owing to a lack of steering winds higher up in the sky. Strong winds higher up provide an “exhaust” system for thunderstorms. Stronger winds higher up allow storms to “breathe.” We have strong winds higher up, and this helps air to rise, forming showers and storms. Strong winds higher up also help to bring more weather systems into the area, increasing rain chances, overall.
Weather fronts provide the lift needed for storms. This “spark” can come from a warm front, cold front or even energy moving along a stationary front. Several ripples of energy will move along a stationary front through early Thursday, providing the lift for several bouts of organized showers and thunderstorms.
Even though these three ingredients for organized showers and storms are coming together for southern Wisconsin, it does not mean that every area will see appreciable rainfall over the next 36 hours. The rain chances, while higher than other weather systems over the past two months, will be scattered, and some places in southern Wisconsin may stay dry.