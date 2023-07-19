MADISON, Wis. -- Muggy, humid air is something we typically see during the summer months in southern Wisconsin. This summer, the humidity levels have been very low. The severe to extreme drought is partially to blame, but another lurking factor is related and at play – our stressed crops.
When conditions are humid, you often here the First Warn Weather Team talk about the dewpoint. The dewpoint is a measure of moisture. When the dewpoint gets above 60 degrees, it starts to feel sticky and uncomfortable. When the dewpoint gets above 70 degrees, it feels tropical. Sometimes, the dewpoints can get into the middle and upper 70s in southern Wisconsin, and on a rare occasion, they get above 80 degrees – but, why?
Surprisingly, a source of our tropical-like moisture in southern Wisconsin is all around us – our crops. Crops give off moisture in the form of water vapor, a process called evapotranspiration. Healthy crops have available water to send to the atmosphere, stressed crops do not have as much. Less available water vapor means less available fuel for beneficial showers and thunderstorms. The low dewpoints we have been observing since late spring, sometimes as low as the 40s, illustrates that our local source of moisture for showers and thunderstorms – our crops – is struggling. We are not getting the water vapor from our area crops like we would normally anticipate. And to make matters worse, this pattern is feeding off of itself, a process called a feedback loop.
Organized complexes of thunderstorms, which are typically strong enough to break through the dry, surface air, is our best bet to break the drought feedback loop. Repeated bouts of showers and thunderstorms provides water to our crops. Healthier crops can send more water to the atmosphere, providing better fuel for storms, locally. Until that happens, the drought pattern may continue to feed upon itself.