EXPLAINER: Quick bursts of heavy rain amid drought conditions may not be as helpful as you'd think

MADISON, Wis. -- Some people across south-central Wisconsin saw strong thunderstorms move through Wednesday afternoon, bringing much-needed rain for farmers and lawns. Others saw nothing at all.

Preliminary rainfall totals put precipitation at more than 2" in parts of Dane County, including Middleton and Fitchburg. Stoughton received just over 1.5" of rain, meanwhile.

Even for those who did get some rain, it may not make a significant impact on the drought conditions the region is experiencing.

When the rain comes down too quickly during a drought, it actually can be a bad thing -- and even lead to flash flooding.

A dry ground does not absorb water well, and in some cases it acts almost like concrete, leading the rain to run off and possibly cause flooding.

According to the latest drought monitor, most of southwestern and south-central Wisconsin are under a moderate to severe drought, and conditions will likely not improve much in the coming few days.

A dry and hot June didn't help the drought conditions, either. Madison recorded just 1.14" of rain in June, down more than 4" for the month.