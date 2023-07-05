​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Some people across south-central Wisconsin saw strong thunderstorms move through Wednesday afternoon, bringing much-needed rain for farmers and lawns. Others saw nothing at all.

Preliminary rainfall totals put precipitation at more than 2" in parts of Dane County, including Middleton and Fitchburg. Stoughton received just over 1.5" of rain, meanwhile.

