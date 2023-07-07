Midwest crops, grass and other vegetation give off water vapor to the atmosphere, a process called “evapotranspiration.” This is a local source for surface moisture.
When plants are stressed, they have less water to expend to the atmosphere. Less water vapor means less energy for showers and thunderstorms.
Surface moisture has been lacking since May. We can see the lack of near-surface moisture with very low dew point temperatures for this time of year.
It is not uncommon to have dew points well into the 60s and sometimes over 70 degrees this time of year, especially when crops and vegetation are doing well and have water to expend to the atmosphere.
Friday’s dew points struggled to get in the 40s and 50s in many areas. As rain showers from Iowa tried to move into southern Wisconsin, they fell through the atmosphere, and as they neared the dry surface air, some of the raindrops evaporated before they hit the ground.
We might be seeing a pattern evolving here: there is less water in the atmosphere for showers and thunderstorms because the near-surface air is dry. Less water for showers and thunderstorms means the surface dries out further.
As rain tries to enter our dry air, it struggles. This means less water for area plants, which is less water for area plants to give back to the atmosphere in return. And the pattern repeats itself. It's almost like the drought is starting to feed itself.
What would be ideal to break this pattern would be repeated waves of organized thunderstorms. Organized thunderstorms will likely be strong enough to battle the near-surface dry air. Repeated bouts of organized storms would drop beneficial rains that would feed area plants. Less stressed plants would allow them to give off more water vapor, locally, which means better near-surface moisture to build and sustain future showers and thunderstorm chances.