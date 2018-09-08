Experts say mosquito population abnormally high

MADISON, Wis. - Experts say the mosquito population is abnormally large for this time of year, and the heavy rain, which has led to more standing water, is to blame.

University of Wisconsin entomology experts said there are 10 to 50 times more mosquitoes than normally found in September. Certain breeds, known as floodwater mosquitoes have flourished, but they are more of a nuisance than a danger.

“You can expect to be annoyed by them. They are a nuisance but they are not known to carry any disease at all so there is no heightened risk of attracting a mosquito-born disease,” explained Tom Richards, a researcher at UW.

Richards said you won’t have to worry about the mosquitoes much longer as the temperature cools down.

"It is getting cooler, so the upshot is that these numbers will go down and will taper off to nothing pretty soon."

