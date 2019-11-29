Experts say best holiday shopping deals no longer on Black Friday

George Frey/Getty Images Shoppers purchase a TV at Target on Black Friday in Orem, Utah, on Nov. 24, 2016.

George Frey/Getty Images Shoppers purchase a TV at Target on Black Friday in Orem, Utah, on Nov. 24, 2016.

MADISON, Wis. - For a lot of people, waking up early to go shopping on Black Friday is still part of a family tradition.

But a growing number of people are choosing to stay home instead. For the first time ever, the majority of Black Friday shopping is expected to be done online. It's not just because of convenience -- marketing experts at Madison College say you can actually score better deals and save money by shopping online, and even waiting a few days until Cyber Monday. It all just depends on what's on your shopping list.

"If you're looking for large electronics, the best day to shop is on Black Friday. Usually large retailers are using those as doorbusters to try to draw people in, so that's a good day for that," said marketing professor Kristin Uttech. "(For) everything else, Cyber Monday is probably your day to shop."

Uttech says the better deals for things like clothes or home items will be online Monday, if they haven't already been discounted already.

"We lost six days of shopping this year because technically all of these sales start after Thanksgiving, and Thanksgiving was late this year," said Uttech. "So what we're seeing is already people moving into their Cyber Monday sales. We're already seeing retailers with 50 percent off online."

Uttech says last year there was a 27% increase in sales on Cyber Monday compared with Black Friday, and retailers are anticipating a nationwide total of $10 billion in sales on Cyber Monday this year, with most of the best deals popping up on that day.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.