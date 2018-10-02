Experts say 9 in 10 people who believe they are allergic to penicillin are not

MADISON, Wis. - Local doctors are encouraging patients who believe they are allergic to penicillin to get tested.

Allergy to penicillins and related antibiotics is the most commonly reported allergy in the United States.

"It's maybe in 10 percent of people's charts. But we know that the rate of allergy is probably not more than 1 percent. So that leaves about 9 out of 10 people out there that are thinking they're allergic but probably can take it just fine," said Dr. John Kelly, an allergist at the SSM Health Dean Medical Group clinic.

Kelly said the allergy clinic has dedicated spots each week to get these tests done for patients. It includes a skin test with scratches of diluted penicillin and intradermal tests where it is dropped under the skin. If a patient is negative, they are then given two doses of oral amoxicillin over an hour. It takes a total of two hours.

"Both of us came through and it said we're not allergic to penicillin so it's off of our records. We can take anything in that family now," said Carolyn Staszewski.

Staszewski was encouraged to take the test before an upcoming hip replacement surgery. Her husband Ron, who believed he was allergic to penicillin for more than 50 years, also tested negative.

"All those years I was carrying an ID and a medical bracelet and they were giving me substitutes to penicillin," said Ron Staszewski. "Then they said no you don't have that. They said you may have before."

"People that have penicillin listed as an allergy and need an antibiotic and can't take penicillin, it adds on time to their hospital stay," said Kelly.

People with a penicillin allergy in their medical records are often treated with more expensive and potentially more toxic drugs.

Kelly said penicillin is the preferred option to treat most infections because it is safe, effective and cheap.

Now the Staszewskis know through their hip surgeries and knee replacements over the years, they could've been using penicillin.

"It's kind of a relief saying, 'Ok that really isn't true.' And in my case, we don't know how long it has not been true, if it ever was," said Ron Staszewski.